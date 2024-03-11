Polish protesters block truck traffic at Uhryniv checkpoint - State Border Guard Service

Traffic on the Ukrainian-Polish border continues to be hampered for trucks. Today, from 9.00am, protesters will not allow trucks to cross the Uhryniv checkpoint towards Poland.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press center of the State Border Guard Service.

As noted, 4 trucks will be allowed to leave Poland every hour.

In addition, on 13 March, the protesters plan to resume blocking trucks in the direction of the Korchova-Krakivets checkpoint.

At the "Dorohusk-Yahodyn", "Zosin-Ustyluh", "Dolhobychuv-Uhryniv", "Khrebenne-Rava-Ruska", and "Medyka-Shehyni" checkpoints, traffic restrictions for trucks are continuing.

The movement of cars and buses in all directions is not restricted.

According to the State Border Guard Service, the protesters will not allow any trucks to leave Ukraine at the Zosin-Ustyluh checkpoint. Polish farms will allow 6 trucks to enter Ukraine every hour.