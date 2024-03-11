We have to strengthen Ukraine and show Putin that he will not get his way - Stoltenberg

NATO countries will continue to provide assistance and support to Ukraine, and Russian dictator Vladimir Putin will not achieve his goals in Ukraine.

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said this in Brussels before the flag-raising ceremony of Sweden, which became the 32nd member of the Alliance, Censor.NET reports citing Ukrinform.

"Our support for Ukraine remains significant and must continue... We must continue to strengthen Ukraine and show Putin that he will not achieve what he wants on the battlefield, but must sit down at the negotiating table and seek a solution where Ukraine is recognised and remains a sovereign independent state," Stoltenberg said.

He also noted that two years ago, when Putin launched his aggression, he wanted less NATO on his borders and sought to destroy Ukraine. But he got the opposite. NATO is bigger and stronger, and Ukraine is closer to NATO membership than ever before.

"We stand by the side of Ukrainians. Allies continue to announce billions of dollars in new aid, including the largest package from Sweden, which includes ammunition, air defence equipment and battle tanks," Stoltenberg added.

He also stressed that Sweden's accession is good for the country and for the security of the entire Alliance. In response to Russia's aggression against Ukraine, NATO has increased its military presence throughout the region. The accession of Sweden, which has modern military and defence capabilities, is a historic event that will strengthen common security