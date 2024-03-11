National Police of Ukraine in Hague presents results of investigation into war crimes of Russian army

Ukrainian law enforcement officers have drawn up more than 2,400 suspicions of war crimes in Ukraine, half of which have already been referred to court.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the official website of the National Police of Ukraine.

An annual meeting of experts was held in The Hague, attended by more than 30 countries from Europe, the United States and Canada, who specialise in investigating crimes against humanity, genocide and war crimes.

Representatives of the Ukrainian delegation shared with their foreign colleagues their unique skills in investigating war crimes during the active phase of the war, using all the latest capabilities and technologies.

Ukrainian delegates spoke about the measures taken to identify war criminals:

recognition of criminals using systems that contain a network of more than 30 billion facial images obtained from open sources on the Internet;

verification of war criminals on social media, in particular, using the Clearview photo search tool and the Artellence social media identification tool;

use of satellite communications and analysis of video and photo materials obtained from seized mobile terminals, CCTV cameras, video surveillance cameras of the Safe City system, etc;

conducting OSINT research (photo and video materials obtained from the global network);

use of the interagency database "War Crimes", which contains information on 550,000 war criminals, facts of war crimes and evidence discovered during the Russian military aggression.

Significant results were reportedly achieved thanks to technical equipment and specialised training of forensic experts in the United States, Japan, Germany, the Netherlands and other leading countries. Thanks to this assistance, forensic specialists are now involved as operators of modern UAVs, which is one of the priority areas for recording residential buildings and critical infrastructure destroyed by Russian missile attacks.