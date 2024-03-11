China’s Special Envoy Li Hui did not voice new peaceful ideas, EU and China’s positions on Russia’s war against Ukraine differ - German Foreign Ministry

Beijing’s representative Li Hui did not bring any new peace initiatives regarding the war in Ukraine.

This was announced by German Foreign Ministry spokesman Sebastian Fischer, Censor.NET reports citing Ukrinform.

He confirmed that Chinese Special Envoy Li Hui met with German State Secretary for Foreign Affairs Thomas Bagger on Saturday, 9 March. The two diplomats exchanged views on the situation in Ukraine and spoke about their efforts to achieve peace. In particular, they discussed a "possible peace conference in Switzerland" (Global Peace Summit - Ed.).

Fischer noted that "the well-known differences in the positions of China and the EU regarding Russia's aggressive war against Ukraine became apparent".

Berlin welcomes China's peace efforts, but no new Chinese initiatives were presented, the spokesman said.

According to him, Beijing's attitude to this "central issue" affects relations between Germany, Europe and China, and cooperation between China and Russia, particularly in the supply of dual-use goods and the circumvention of sanctions by Chinese companies, is also a cause for concern.

For Germany, in turn, it is out of the question to abandon its support for Ukraine. This was also made clear to Chinese diplomats, he added.

Overall, the spokesman described the atmosphere of the talks as constructive.