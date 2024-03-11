Zelenskyy on plan for defensive fortifications: Three-lane defence with length of 2000 kilometres. I look forward to its timely completion

Today, on 11 March, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy held a meeting of the Supreme Commander-in-Chief’s Staff.

Zelenskyy said this on his Telegram channel, Censor.NET reports.

According to Zelenskyy, he heard detailed reports from the command on the situation on the battlefield. Reports from Commander-in-Chief Oleksandr Syrskyi, Chief of the General Staff Anatoliy Barhylevych, and local commanders. The Kupiansk, Lyman, Bakhmut, Avdiivka, Mariinka, Southern directions, and marine operations.

"Reports by Defence Minister Rustem Umerov and the head of the Ministry of Strategic Industry Oleksandr Kamyshyn on the supply of everything necessary for the frontline. The actual and future supply of shells, missiles and other weapons. Our own production," the statement said.

Another important topic, according to Zelenskyy, is fortifications.

"The report of Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal on the pace of construction of new defensive borders. Defence in three lanes with a length of 2,000 kilometres is a large-scale task, but the pace is good now. I look forward to its timely completion," Zelenskyy said.

