Five more Ukrainian children returned home from occupation
Thanks to the assistance of Save Ukraine, a family with 5 children and an 18-year-old orphan were able to leave for the government-controlled territory.
According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the head of the Kherson Regional Military District Administration Oleksandr Prokudin.
"Families with 5 children and an 18-year-old orphan managed to leave for the territory controlled by Ukraine. The youngest of the children is 2 years old. So all his memories are only the horrors of the occupation...
Now children and adults are safe. Psychologists and doctors are working with them," the official wrote.
Prokudin also thanked the Save Ukraine organization for their work.
