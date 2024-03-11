Polish protesters and police stop buses with Ukrainians at border - Kubrakov

On the Polish-Ukrainian border, protesters and police stop buses.

This was announced by the Vice Prime Minister of Development of Communities, Territories and Infrastructure of Ukraine Oleksandr Kubrakov, Censor.NET reports.

"Unpleasant news comes from the blocked Polish border. Protesters and police are stopping buses travelling to and from Poland. Passengers are being held without any explanation," the statement said.

Kubrakov stressed that such actions are unacceptable against Ukrainian citizens.

"During the war in Ukraine, the passengers of such buses are women with young children, socially vulnerable people, military personnel returning or going to training, and people in transit. An attempt to make them hostages of the protest seems inappropriate for the civilized world," he concluded.

Earlier it was reported that Polish protesters blocked the movement of trucks at the Uhryniv checkpoint.

Watch more: Polish farmers launch general strike near government building in Warsaw. VIDEO