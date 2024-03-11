Corruption in Ukraine has not disappeared, but there are institutions that fight this problem - EU Ambassador Mathernova

Corruption has not disappeared in Ukraine, but there are institutions that are working to solve this problem.

This was stated by the EU Ambassador to Ukraine Katarina Mathernova, Censor.NET reports citing Interfax-Ukraine.

"The war had a liberalizing effect on Ukraine. Before the full-scale invasion, corruption was not one of the five areas that society considered a problem. Now corruption is the second most important issue in society after security, and this creates pressure. This shows that the values of the population have changed," she said at the event "Fighting Corruption in Ukraine: Progress Towards EU Membership" in Kyiv on Monday.

Mathernova emphasized the need for systematic work to eradicate corruption.

"Has corruption disappeared in Ukraine? Of course not: there is corruption in Ukraine. But now there are institutions that work with it and solve this problem," the ambassador added.

