Duda on Pope’s words: Russia cannot win because it will threaten security of entire Europe

Polish President Andrzej Duda comments on the Pope’s statement calling on Ukraine to hold talks with Russia under a "white flag."

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to Ukrinform.

"Russia cannot win in Ukraine, because Russian imperialism, which today threatens the whole of Europe, especially Central and Eastern Europe, but also the whole of Europe and, as a result, the world, must be stopped," Duda said, commenting on the Pope's statement.

According to him, there is no doubt about it.

Pope calls on Ukraine to negotiate with Russia

We shall remind you that Pope Francis said in a recorded interview in February that Ukraine should have the courage to raise the white banner and start negotiations with the aggressor country.

The Vatican later explained the words of Pope Francis, which he said in an interview with Swiss radio and television - Pope Francis calls for a ceasefire and resumption of negotiations, not for Ukraine's surrender.

