Over last 5 years, arms exports from Russia have decreased by 53% - SIPRI

Between 2019 and 2023, arms exports from Russia almost halved - by 53%. Russia has moved to third place in the ranking of global arms exporters.

This is stated in a report by the Stockholm International Peace Research Institute (SIPRI), Censor.NET reports.

While in 2019, Russia supplied arms to 31 countries, in 2022 it supplied arms to only 14, and in 2023 - to 12.

In 2019-2023, slightly less than two-thirds of Russia's arms exports went to three countries: India (34%), China (21%), and Egypt (7.5%). India was also the largest recipient of Russian arms in the past five years, but compared to 2014-2018, exports to India decreased by 34%, to China by 39%, and to Egypt by 54%.

