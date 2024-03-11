Russia, Iran, and China to hold joint military exercises involving navy and aviation

The Maritime Security Belt 2024 joint exercise involving warships in the Gulf of Oman and the Arabian Sea will be conducted by Russia, Iran and China.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by Reuters.

"Warships and aircraft will be involved in the joint exercises called Maritime Security Belt 2024," the Russian Defence Ministry said in a statement quoted by state media on Monday.

Russian ships have already allegedly arrived in Iran. The main purpose of the manoeuvres is to "practice the security of maritime economic activity".

Representatives of the navies of Pakistan, Kazakhstan, Azerbaijan, Oman, India, and South Africa will observe the exercises of the three countries.

As a reminder, in 2023, Russia, Iran, and China conducted the Maritime Security Belt 2023 naval exercises in the Gulf of Oman from 15 to 19 March. The Russian side was represented by a detachment of ships from the Northern Fleet - the frigate Admiral of the Soviet Union Fleet Gorshkov and the medium-sized offshore tanker Kama.

Read more: Iran did not transfer long-range missiles to Russia - Budanov