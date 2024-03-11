Putin’s decision to lay down his arms will be step towards peace, - von der Leyen on Pope’s statement

Ursula von der Leyen, President of the European Commission, said that a step towards peace would be for the Russian army to lay down its arms and withdraw from Ukraine.

According to Censor.NET, citing Ukrinform, she said this during a presentation in Berlin of the joint CDU and CSU election programme for the European Parliamentary elections.

"No one wants peace more than people in Ukraine. Everyone is suffering greatly from this war that Putin has dragged them into... But peace must be real, just, and there must be no occupation, no coercion. We know for sure that a step towards peace can be the moment when Putin lays down his arms - he is the aggressor, he attacked Ukraine," von der Leyen stressed, commenting on the Pope's recent statement.

She is firmly convinced that the Ukrainians who want to live in an independent and free state should be listened to when it comes to the conditions for peace.

"We support Ukraine so that it can win this fight," von der Leyen said.

According to her, Putin wants to change the borders by force, but he should not succeed. The European Commissioner assured that Europe stands by Ukraine and wants the country to become a member of the European family.

At the same time, according to Von der Leyen , "it is important that the autocrats of this world, the enemies of democracy, and they are Putin's friends, also here in Europe, know that we will defend our democracy and our values."

Von der Leyen refused to comment on the issue of supplying Ukraine with Taurus missiles, in particular, the possibility of a "ring exchange" of missiles with the UK.

Pope calls on Ukraine to negotiate with Russia

In an interview recorded in February, Pope Francis said that Ukraine should have the courage to raise the white flag and start negotiations with the aggressor country.

The Vatican later clarified the words of Pope Francis in an interview with Swiss radio and television - Pope Francis calls for a ceasefire and resumption of negotiations, not Ukraine's surrender

Ukraine's Ambassador to the Holy See Andriy Yurash will meet with Pope Francis to discuss the pontiff's recent statement on the Russian war in Ukraine.