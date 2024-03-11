Czech PM Fiala to meet with Biden to discuss support for Ukraine

Czech Prime Minister Petr Fiala will meet with Joe Biden at the White House on 15 April to discuss support for Ukraine.

This was reported by the White House spokesperson Karin Jean-Pierre, Censor.NET reports.

"The leaders will reaffirm their strong support for Ukraine as it defends itself against Russia's aggressive war," she said.

The Czech Republic will celebrate a quarter-century of NATO membership this year. Therefore, the leaders will "underscore their unwavering commitment to NATO, which makes everyone safer."

In addition, President Biden and Prime Minister Fiala will coordinate mutual priorities, including security, economic opportunity, and shared democratic values.

