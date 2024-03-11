There were 54 combat engagements in frontline over last day. Ukraine launched 6 missile and 87 air strikes - General Staff

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine released an update on the Russian invasion as of 6 p.m. on March 12, 2024.

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine released an update on the Russian invasion as of 6 p.m. on March 12, 2024.

"The seven hundred and forty-seventh day of the large-scale armed aggression of the Russian Federation against our country continues. The enemy continues to wage a war of aggression. Despite significant losses, it does not abandon its plans for the complete occupation of Ukraine, ignores the laws and customs of war, uses terror tactics, launches strikes, and attacks both military and civilian targets. The enemy is actively using aircraft and FPV quadcopters, conducting assault operations with the support of armored vehicles. The operational situation in eastern and southern Ukraine remains difficult. There were 54 combat engagements over the last day.

In total, the enemy launched 6 missile and 87 air strikes, fired 32 times from multiple launch rocket systems at the positions of our troops and populated areas. Unfortunately, there are wounded among the civilian population as a result of Russian terrorist attacks. Multi-storey and private houses, as well as other infrastructure facilities, were destroyed and damaged," the evening report said.

The situation in the North

The situation in the Volyn and Polissia sectors remained unchanged. There are no signs of the formation of offensive groups.

On the Siversk and Slobozhanskyi directions, the enemy maintains a military presence in the border areas, conducts sabotage and reconnaissance activities, shells populated areas from the territory of the Russian Federation, and increases the density of minefields along the state border of Ukraine. The enemy conducted an air strike near the village of Prohres in the Chernihiv region. More than 30 settlements came under enemy artillery and mortar fire, including Kliusy, Kostobobriv, Huta-Studenetska in the Chernihiv region; Katerynivka, Myropillia, Seredyna-Buda in the Sumy region; Udy, Strilecha, Starytsia in the Kharkiv region.

Hostilities in the East

The enemy did not conduct any offensive (assault) actions in the Kupiansk direction. It carried out air strikes in the areas of Petropavlivka in the Kharkiv region, and Kryvoshyivka in the Luhansk region. More than 15 settlements came under artillery and mortar fire, including Synkivka, Petropavlivka, and Berestove in the Kharkiv region.

In the Lyman direction, our troops repelled 7 enemy attacks near Terny in the Donetsk region, and Bilohorivka in the Luhansk region, where the enemy, with the support of aviation, tried to break through the defense of our troops. The enemy also conducted air strikes near the settlements of Yampolivka and Fedorivka in the Donetsk region. Artillery and mortar shelling affected about 15 settlements, including Bilohorivka in the Luhansk region; Terny, Yampolivka, Spirne, and Rozdolivka in the Donetsk region.

In the Bakhmut direction, the Defense Forces repelled 5 enemy attacks near Klishchiivka, Andriivka, Stupochky and east of Chasiv Yar in the Donetsk region, where the enemy was trying to improve its tactical position. The enemy conducted air strikes near the village of Chasiv Yar in the Donetsk region. Also, about 10 settlements came under artillery and mortar fire, including Hryhorivka, Kalynivka, Klishchiivka in the Donetsk region.

In the Avdiivka direction, our defenders repelled 11 enemy attacks in the areas of Berdychi, Orlivka, Tonenke, Pervomaiske and Nevelske in the Donetsk region. The enemy launched air strikes near Novokalynove, Novobakhmutivka, Zavitne and Oleksandropil in the Donetsk region. About 15 localities came under artillery and mortar fire, including Berdychi, Semenivka and Pervomaiske in the Donetsk region.

In the Novopavlivka direction, the Defense Forces continue to hold back the enemy in the areas of Krasnohorivka, Heorhiivka, Novomykhailivka and Pobeda in the Donetsk region, where the enemy, with the support of aviation, tried to break through the defense of our troops 18 times. The enemy also conducted air strikes near Novomykhailivka and Vodiane in the Donetsk region. About 20 settlements, including Krasnohorivka, Heorhiivka, Paraskoviivka, Vuhledar in Donetsk region, came under artillery and mortar fire from the occupiers.

The situation in the South

In the Orikhiv direction, the enemy attacked the positions of our defenders 5 times in the areas of Robotyne, Staromaiorske and northwest of Verbove in the Zaporizhzhia region.The enemy launched air strikes near the settlements of Staromaiorske in the Donetsk region; Novodanylivka and Robotyne in the Zaporizhzhia region. About 20 settlements came under artillery and mortar fire, including Poltavka, Chervone, Robotyne, Novodanylivka in the Zaporizhzhia region.

The enemy did not conduct any offensive (assault) actions in the area of responsibility of the Odesa OSGT in the Kherson direction over the last day. More than 25 settlements came under artillery and mortar fire, including Kherson, Tiahynka, Ivanivka, Krynky in the Kherson region.

Strikes on the enemy

During the day, the aviation of the Defense Forces struck 8 areas of concentration of personnel, weapons and military equipment and the enemy's control center.

Missile troops struck 2 areas of concentration of personnel, weapons and military equipment, the Buk-M1 anti-aircraft missile system and the 1L219 " Zoopark" radar system.

