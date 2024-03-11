Occupants start storming Vremivka Salient in Orikhivsk direction - OSGT "Tavria"

A new point of enemy offensive attempts appeared in the Orikhiv direction - the Vremivka Salient.

This was reported by Dmytro Lykhovii, spokesman for the Tavria operational and strategic group of troops, Censor.NET reports citing Interfax-Ukraine.

"I can single out the events in the Orikhiv direction, where, although there were relatively fewer enemy assaults - five, this is from morning to 6 p.m. today. At the same time, a new point of enemy offensive attempts has appeared in its geography, the so-called Vremivsky ledge, where Russians have been conducting assaults on foot since last night and this morning," said the spokesman of the Tavria OSGT.

Lykhovii clarified that Vremivka Salient is located approximately on the border of Donetsk and Zaporizhzhia regions. He also added that the enemy offensive is probably related to the presidential elections in Russia, as the occupiers need to show results at the front.

