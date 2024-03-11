Ukraine has completed implementation of all recommendations received from EC to provide negotiation framework for EU accession - Stefanishyna

Deputy Prime Minister for European and Euro-Atlantic Integration Olha Stefanishyna says that Ukraine has completed the implementation of four recommendations received from the European Commission to provide a negotiating framework for EU membership.

the official said this during the event "Fighting Corruption: Progress Toward EU Membership."

"Today is the last day when we could provide any additional information. On the 12th, 13th and 14th, the European Commission has to make a decision. First of all, it has to approve the report on our fulfillment of additional criteria, and also to make a decision or provide us with a negotiation framework for the member states to approve," she said.

Stefanishyna also said that the Verkhovna Rada Law Enforcement Committee on Monday approved the last piece of legislation needed to finalize the lobbying recommendations - amendments to administrative legislation that introduce liability for violating the lobbying law that was adopted earlier.

"That's why we are cautiously optimistic. After this decision, we will work intensively with the capitals," she added.

For her part, EU Ambassador to Ukraine Katarina Mathernova noted that the next important step will be the consideration and adoption of the negotiation framework by EU member states.