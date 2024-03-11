Vatican Ambassador invited to Ukraine’s Foreign Ministry due to Pope Francis’ statement

Apostolic Nuncio to Ukraine Visvaldas Kulbokas was invited to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine because of Pope Francis’ statement.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press service of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Kulbokas was informed that Ukraine is disappointed with the words of the Pontiff regarding the "white flag" and the need to "show courage and negotiate" with the aggressor.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs noted that instead of calls that legalize the right of the strong and encourage them to further disregard international law, the head of the Holy See should have sent signals to the international community about the need to immediately unite forces to ensure the victory of good over evil, as well as appealing to the attacker, not the victim.

The ministry emphasized that Ukraine, like no other country, wants peace. This peace, however, must be just and based on the principles of the UN Charter and the Peace Formula proposed by President Zelenskyy.

Pope calls on Ukraine to negotiate with Russia

In an interview recorded in February, Pope Francis said that Ukraine should have the courage to raise the white flag and start negotiations with the aggressor country.

The Vatican later clarified the words of Pope Francis in an interview with Swiss radio and television - Pope Francis calls for a ceasefire and the resumption of negotiations, not the surrender of Ukraine.

Ukraine's Ambassador to the Holy See Andrii Yurash will meet with Pope Francis to discuss the pontiff's recent statement on the Russian war in Ukraine.

