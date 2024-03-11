Demchenko: Polish border guards did not inform SBGS about blocking buses at border

There was no official information from the Polish side about the blocking of any other vehicles other than cargo.

This was reported by the spokesman for the State Border Guard Service, Andrii Demchenko, Censor.NET reports with reference to Ukrinform.

"We have not received any information from Polish border guards that protesters on the territory of Poland are blocking traffic for other categories of transport, except for freight vehicles. In fact, we see at Ukrainian checkpoints that both cars and buses cross the border towards Poland after being cleared at Ukrainian checkpoints, and the Polish side accepts them," the spokesman said.

He also added that cars and buses traveling from Poland arrive at Ukrainian checkpoints.

He explained that attention is now focused on the video of Polish protesters blocking the movement of buses in the direction of the Yahodyn checkpoint.

"But I should note that we have no official information from the Polish side," added Demchenko in this context.

At the same time, he noted that it is difficult to say whether traffic on the roads leading to the border, where Polish protesters are staying, is not complicated.

Earlier, Deputy Prime Minister of Communities, Territories and Infrastructure Development of Ukraine Oleksandr Kubrakov said that protesters and police were stopping buses on the Polish-Ukrainian border.

