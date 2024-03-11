White House proposed to allocate $482 million from US budget for 2025 to support Ukraine

The US administration has announced its budget request for fiscal year 2025, which includes $1.5 billion to counter Russian aggression and about half a billion to support Ukraine - in addition to the large-scale package that is currently in the US Congress.

According to Censor.NET, with reference to European Pravda, this was reported by the State Department.

Out of the $482 million, the majority - $250 million - will be allocated "for economic and development assistance to support reforms in Ukraine, civil society, the rule of law, and election integrity."

Another $95 million will be allocated to the U.S. State Department's Foreign Military Financing (FMF) program, $71 million to health programs, and $66 million to "other security assistance," including civilian protection, demining, and nonproliferation of weapons of mass destruction.

The remaining $1.5 billion in funding will be used to counter the malign influence of Russia and China in Europe, Eurasia, and Central Asia.

This includes strengthening the resilience of U.S. allies and partners, promoting democratic reforms, countering Russian disinformation, improving public access to impartial media, strengthening energy and cybersecurity, and stabilizing economies affected by the war in Ukraine.

As the State Department emphasizes, the funds to support Ukraine contained in US President Joe Biden's budget request are in addition to the national security appropriation, which includes more than $61 billion in military, financial, and other assistance to Kyiv.

This bipartisan package of support for Ukraine was passed by the US Senate in February, but blocked by House Speaker Mike Johnson, a Republican. At the same time, he left the door open for a new bipartisan foreign aid package.