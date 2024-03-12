"Servant of People" Natalukha spoke about details of law on economic booking: There are two models of draft law

The head of the Parliamentary Committee on Economic Development, Dmytro Natalukha, spoke about two versions of the law on economic booking, which is to be registered in the Verkhovna Rada.

Natalukha noted that this is not new, as it was discussed at the end of January.

"That there are two models. One model is, in fact, the model that was born in the Office of the President, about 35 thousand. And the second model is the one we are working on with our team. This is a model of paying an additional military fee for each person booked, regardless of their position, salary or any other criteria," he explained.

According to the head of the committee, the amount of this military fee is UAH 20,000 for each person booked.

"These are two basic models, the difference is that the first model with UAH 35,000 does not include individual entrepreneurs, it will not apply to them. This is the first thing. Secondly, part of the funds, since it is a salary, will go to the local budget, not directly to the Armed Forces. The third story is that the minimum salary, which is 35 thousand hryvnias, will be higher than the minimum salary in the army, which is currently just over 20 thousand hryvnias," the MP said.

He believes that such an initiative could be perceived quite ambiguously.

"All these accusations that we hear from time to time from the opponents of mobilisation, that not only were they taken to the army, but they also gave them a salary that does not allow them to feed their families, will strengthen their arguments, and we would not like this. On the other hand, there is a positive aspect: this model whitewashes the salaries paid in envelopes. It is absolutely possible that a lot of these envelope salaries will be converted into white salaries to book employees," said Natalukha.

In his opinion, the model of paying an increased military fee does not aim to whitewash salaries.

"Our goal is to accumulate and mobilise finances and financial resources specifically for the Armed Forces. That's why we want to increase the amount of military tax to ensure that this money goes exclusively to the Armed Forces, not to any local budgets or other funds, but specifically to the Armed Forces," the MP said.

Secondly, according to Natalukha, the deputy model provides for the possibility of booking individual entrepreneurs.

"And thirdly, we do not have a criterion for minimum wages or positions, which probably allows us to say that we do not create this imbalance, i.e. formally, if you are not at war and you are booked for UAH 20,000, then you can absolutely adequately say that you are paying UAH 20,000 for someone who is at war," he said.

The MP noted that during the Prime Minister's public speech on this topic, he said rather general things without any specific clarifications.

"Regarding our model, I think that by the end of this month, a draft law will be registered in the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine. It will not be within the framework of the draft law on mobilisation," said Natalukha.

Because he believes that the draft law on mobilisation should go its own way and there should be "a minimum number of things that could pose a threat to its rejection".

"Because we support the mobilisation, but our philosophy is that economic booking will help finance this mobilisation and, therefore, speed up the rotation and demobilisation of our soldiers," the MP concluded.

