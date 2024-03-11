Several groups of "Shahed" in central regions of Ukraine - Air Forces (updated)
The enemy attacks Ukraine with attack drones from the south.
This was reported by the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Censor.NET reports.
"UAVs from Kherson region in the direction of Kryvyi Rih. The UAVs that were moving towards Kryvyi Rih changed direction and entered Mykolaiv region, heading west;
Several more groups of UAVs are on the border of Dnipro and Kherson regions, entering Mykolaiv region, heading west," the air force warned.
Later, the Air Force reported that the "shaheds" were already in the central regions of Ukraine:
- UAVs from the western part of the Kirovohrad region enter the Vinnytsia region, heading north;
- UAVs are on the border of Mykolaiv, Odesa, and Kirovohrad regions, heading towards Vinnytsia region;
- Several groups of UAVs in the south of the Mykolaiv region, heading northwest, through Odesa region;
- Several more groups of UAVs from the southwest and southeast of the Dnipropetrovsk region heading towards Dnipro;
- UAVs from the Kirovohrad region have entered Cherkasy region, heading for Bila Tserkva.
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password