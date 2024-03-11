ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
6592 visitors online
News War
10 242 28

Several groups of "Shahed" in central regions of Ukraine - Air Forces (updated)

шахед,шахеди

The enemy attacks Ukraine with attack drones from the south.

This was reported by the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Censor.NET reports.

"UAVs from Kherson region in the direction of Kryvyi Rih. The UAVs that were moving towards Kryvyi Rih changed direction and entered Mykolaiv region, heading west;

Several more groups of UAVs are on the border of Dnipro and Kherson regions, entering Mykolaiv region, heading west," the air force warned.

Read more: Occupants start storming Vremivka Salient in Orikhivsk direction - OSGT "Tavria"

Later, the Air Force reported that the "shaheds" were already in the central regions of Ukraine:

  • UAVs from the western part of the Kirovohrad region enter the Vinnytsia region, heading north;
  • UAVs are on the border of Mykolaiv, Odesa, and Kirovohrad regions, heading towards Vinnytsia region;
  • Several groups of UAVs in the south of the Mykolaiv region, heading northwest, through Odesa region;
  • Several more groups of UAVs from the southwest and southeast of the Dnipropetrovsk region heading towards Dnipro;
  • UAVs from the Kirovohrad region have entered Cherkasy region, heading for Bila Tserkva.

Author: 

drone (1686) Mykolayivska region (496) Air forces (1487)
 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on X/Twitter
 
 