Several groups of "Shahed" in central regions of Ukraine - Air Forces (updated)

The enemy attacks Ukraine with attack drones from the south.

This was reported by the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Censor.NET reports.

"UAVs from Kherson region in the direction of Kryvyi Rih. The UAVs that were moving towards Kryvyi Rih changed direction and entered Mykolaiv region, heading west;

Several more groups of UAVs are on the border of Dnipro and Kherson regions, entering Mykolaiv region, heading west," the air force warned.

Later, the Air Force reported that the "shaheds" were already in the central regions of Ukraine: