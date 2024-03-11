Russia’s advance has been stopped. Situation at front is much better than it has been for last 3 months - Zelenskyy. VIDEO

Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that the situation at the front has improved compared to the last 3 months.

The President of Ukraine said this in an interview with the French news media BFMTV, Censor.NET reports.

The publication recalls Zelenskyy's words on February 19 that the Ukrainian army is in "an extremely difficult situation in several parts of the front."

However, he now assessed the situation more positively, noting that "the situation is much better than it has been over the past three months."

"We had difficulties due to a lack of artillery ammunition, an air blockade, Russian long-range weapons and a high density of Russian drones," Zelenskyy said.

He also added that "Russia's offensive has been stopped" and its army is "losing a large number of its vital forces." However, he said the situation could change in "a month or a week" if the Ukrainian army does not receive sufficient support.

