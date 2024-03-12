Russian Ministry of Defence reports massive drone attack on Russia, oil tank on fire in Orel, fire at "Lukoil-Nizhny Novgorodnefteorgsintez" in Kstovo. PHOTO

The governor of Orel region of Russia, Andrey Klychkov, reported that a drone had hit a fuel and energy facility in Orel.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to Klychkov's Telegram channel.

"A UAV went down in Orel. A fuel and energy facility was attacked. Special services are working at the scene to localise the fire. There are no casualties," he assured.

"One tank with oil products caught fire at an oil depot in Orel, preliminarily after a Ukrainian drone strike," RIA Novosti reports, citing representatives of the Russian emergency services.

Local authorities also reported that drones attacked the Kstovo industrial zone (Nizhny Novgorod region of the Russian Federation - Ed.) on Tuesday morning, attacked a fuel and energy facility, and a fire broke out at one of the oil refineries. "Lukoil" reported that the operation of the "LUKOIL-Nizhegorodnefteorgsintez" process unit was temporarily suspended "due to the incident".

In turn, the 112 telegram channel publishes the aftermath of the UAV 's hit on "LUKOIL-Nizhegorodnefteorgsintez".

"At night, an attempt by the Kyiv regime to launch a terrorist attack using 25 UAVs against targets in Russia was stopped. In particular, air defence systems intercepted and destroyed 2 UAVs over the territories of Moscow region, 1 in Leningrad region, 7 in Belgorod region, 11 in Kursk region, 1 in Bryansk region, 1 in Tula region and 2 in Orel region," RIA-Novosti quoted the Russian Defence Ministry as saying.