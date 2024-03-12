Navy on destruction of Russian command post on tanker: tanker "Mechanic Pogodin" was hit, which was washed up on Kinburn Spit after hydroelectric power station explosion. PHOTO

Yesterday, on 11 March 2024, as a result of a successful air strike by the Air Force of Ukraine, a Russian-flagged tanker, "Mechanic Pogodin", was destroyed near the Kinburn Spit, which the Russians used as a command post.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press centre of the Ukrainian Navy.

It is noted that the IMO tanker No. 9598397 belonged to the Russian company VEB-Leasing OJSC (St. Petersburg), which was included in the sanctions list.

The Navy recalled that "Mechanic Pogodin" was arrested and was kept in the Kherson seaport until the summer of 2023. However, after the Russians blew up the Kakhovka hydroelectric power station dam, the tanker washed up on the shore of the Kinburn Spit, which is temporarily controlled by the Russians.

"Later, the enemy deployed an observation post for reconnaissance and electronic warfare equipment on the said vessel. The vessel was periodically used as a platform for launching FPV drone strikes on the territory of the Kherson region," the command explained.

"It should be noted that the vessel meets the definition of a military objective in accordance with paragraph 40 and paragraph 60 (c) of the San Remo Guidelines on the International Law Applicable to Armed Conflicts at Sea. as well as surveillance, command and communications systems," the Navy said.

Thus, the destruction of the Russian tanker not only prevented the invaders from implementing their plans, but was also carried out in full compliance with international humanitarian law, the ministry added.

Earlier, Commander of the Air Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Mykola Oleshchuk showed footage of a strike on an enemy control centre and thanked the soldiers for their successful combat work.