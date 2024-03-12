Ukrainian defence forces repelled enemy attacks in 5 sectors, most of them in Novopavlivsk direction. 72 combat engagements over last day - General Staff
Over the past day, 72 combat engagements took place. In total, the enemy launched 8 missile and 114 air strikes, and fired 107 times from multiple launch rocket systems at Ukrainian troops’ positions and localities.
Shelling of the territory of Ukraine
As noted, the Russian terrorist attacks unfortunately resulted in civilian casualties and injuries.
Over the past day, the following localities were hit by air strikes: Prohres in Chernihiv region; Obukhivka, Ambarne, Kupiansk, Petropavlivka in Kharkiv region; Kryvoshiivka and Bilohorivka in Luhansk region; Druzhba, Toretsk, Terny, Yampolivka, Fedorivka, Chasiv Yar, Novokalynove, Novobakhmutivka, Zavitne, Oleksandropil, Novopokrovske, Novoselivka Persha, Novomykhailivka, Vodiane, Staromaiorske in Donetsk region; Novoandriivka, Novodanylivka and Robotyne in Zaporizhzhia region; and Nikopol in Dnipropetrovsk region.
More than 145 settlements in Chernihiv, Sumy, Kharkiv, Luhansk, Donetsk, Zaporizhzhia, Dnipropetrovsk, Kherson and Mykolaiv regions came under artillery fire.
Situation in the North
The operational situation in the Volyn and Polissia sectors remains unchanged.
In the Siverskyi and Slobozhanskyi directions, the enemy maintains a military presence in the border areas, conducts sabotage activities to prevent the deployment of our troops to threatened areas, and increases the density of minefields along the state border in Belgorod region.
Situation in the East
The enemy did not conduct any offensive (assault) actions in the area of responsibility of OSGT "Khortytsia" in the Kupyansk sector.
In the Lyman sector, our troops repelled 15 enemy attacks in the areas of Bilohorivka, Luhansk region, and Hryhorivka and Terny, Donetsk region.
In the Bakhmut sector, the Defence Forces repelled 6 enemy attacks in the areas of Klishchiivka, Andriivka, Stupochki and east of Chasovyi Yar in Donetsk region.
In the area of responsibility of OSGT "Tavria", in the Avdiivka sector, our defenders repelled 16 enemy attacks in the areas of Berdychi, Orlivka, Tonenke, Pervomaiske and Nevelske in the Donetsk region.
In the Novopavlivka sector, the Ukrainian Armed Forces continue to hold back the enemy in the areas of Krasnohorivka, Heorhiivka, Novomykhailivka and Pobeda in Donetsk region, where the enemy, supported by air power, tried to break through the defences of our troops 21 times.
Situation in the South
In the Orikhivsk sector, the enemy attacked the positions of our defenders 7 times in the areas of Robotyne, Staromaiorske and north-west of Verbove in Zaporizhzhia region.
In the area of responsibility of OSGT "Odesa", in the Kherson sector, the enemy does not abandon its intention to drive our units from their footholds on the left bank of the Dnieper. Thus, during the day, they made 1 attempt to storm the positions of our troops.
Strikes on the enemy
At the same time, our soldiers continue to inflict losses in manpower and equipment on the occupation forces, depleting the enemy along the entire front line.
Over the past day, the aviation of the Defence Forces struck 8 areas of concentration of personnel, weapons and military equipment and 1 enemy control point.
Missile troops struck 2 areas of concentration of personnel, weapons and military equipment, a Buk-M1 anti-aircraft missile system and a 1L219 "Zoopark" counter-battery radar system.
