Legion "Freedom of Russia", RDC and Siberian battalion entered Kursk and Belgorod regions, Russian telegram channels report on fighting. VIDEO

Legion "Freedom of Russia", the RDC and the Siberian Battalion entered Kursk and Belgorod regions of Russia as part of a joint operation.

This was reported on Facebook by former State Duma deputy Ilya Ponomarev, Censor.NET reports.

"The border town of Lozova Rudka in the Belgorod region is fully under the control of the liberation forces," he writes. - "At the moment, a small arms battle is taking place in Tiotkino, Kursk region.

This information is also confirmed by Russian telegram channels. Several armed groups in pickup trucks have been spotted on the border, and tanks have been spotted approaching the border. There is a battle going on.

"Tanks are not afraid of mud. We have crossed the Rubicon. We crossed the border," the Legion's telegram channel 'Freedom of Russia' wrote.

Also, members of the Legion of Freedom of Russia declared from the Russian-Ukrainian border that they were going to liberate Russia from Putin.