Parliamentary Committee removes provisions on blocking accounts and restricting right to drive from draft law on mobilisation - Honcharenko

The Council Committee on National Security, Defense and Intelligence voted to exclude the section on restrictions for evaders from the bill on the mobilization.

This was announced by Oleksii Honcharenko, a member of the "ES" faction, Censor.NET reports.

"Just now, at a meeting of the National Security and Defence Committee, an amendment was passed with a margin of ONE vote that EXCLUDES the entire section on amendments to the Code of Administrative Procedure from the text of the draft law! This removes the proposals to freeze accounts, bank cards, restrictions on travelling abroad and driving," the MP explained.

The decision was supported by 7 MPs, while 6 voted against.

The committee meeting was then adjourned and will continue tomorrow, 13 March.

