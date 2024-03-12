"20 Days in Mariupol" award ceremony cut from international TV version of "Oscars" due to time constraints, nominations for cuts determined in advance - Disney Entertainment

Representatives of Disney Entertainment, explaining the exclusion of "20 Days in Mariupol" from the international TV version of the "Oscars", referred to the time limitations provided for the short version of the show.

This is stated in Disney Entertainment's response to a request from the Ukrainian service of the Voice of America, Censor.NET reports.

The company said that certain categories and parts of the show could not be included in the 90-minute version for the international audience due to time constraints. According to Disney Entertainment representatives, the choice of nominations for the shortened version was determined in advance during the planning process several weeks ago.

"However, a summary of all the missed winners, including "20 Days in Mariupol", is included in the abridged version," Disney Entertainment said.

The company added that the licence to show both the full live ceremony and an alternative 90-minute version of the show in Ukraine was granted to Suspilne. Disney Entertainment also said that it had asked Suspilne which version of the ceremony was broadcast in Ukraine.

Earlier it was reported that the organisers had cut the "Best Feature Documentary" nomination, in which the film "20 Days in Mariupol" by Ukrainian director Mstyslav Chernov won, from the shortened international TV version of the 96th Academy Awards.