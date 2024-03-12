Soldiers of the Freedom of Russia Legion took full control of the village of Tiotkino, Kursk Region.

The Legion soldiers reported this on Telegram, Censor.NET reports.

"The village of Tiotkino, Kursk region, is completely under the control of the Russian liberation forces. Putin's army is rapidly leaving the village, leaving behind positions and abandoning heavy equipment," they said.

As a reminder, on 12 March 2024, the Freedom of Russia Legion, the RVC and the Siberian Battalion entered the Kursk and Belgorod regions of the Russian Federation as part of a joint operation.

Read more: Nothing about Ukraine without Ukraine - US State Department on Pope’s statement