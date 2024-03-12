Ukraine is building defence lines in all key areas: east, south and north - Zelenskyy
President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that Ukraine has accelerated the construction of defensive fortifications in all key areas.
He said this in an interview with the French publications BMF TV and Le Monde, Censor.NET reports.
According to Zelenskyy, Ukraine is building three lines of defence in certain regions and on the contact lines.
He noted that these are fortifications in the east, south and north.
The Head of State emphasised that no one was talking about the Russian offensive from Belarus.
"We believe that the core of the Russian army has been destroyed, but we are building fortifications for ourselves. This is a separate big job," the President added.
