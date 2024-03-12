There is no demobilization during war. There are various issues regarding rotation and vacations - Zelenskyy

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy has stated that there is no demobilization during wartime in ordinary legislation. Therefore, there are various questions about the draft law on mobilization in Ukraine related to rotations or leaves of absence of military personnel.

He said this in an interview with the French media outlets BMF TV and Le Monde, Censor.NET reports.

"I think there is a lot of misinformation about mobilization in Ukraine. Mobilization in Ukraine has been in place since the beginning of the war and it continues every few months, it is a prolongation of the relevant decision in parliament in accordance with our legislation," Zelenskyy said.

According to him, mobilization in Ukraine has never stopped and has been ongoing.

"This is not an issue of this year or last year. This is a question from the beginning of the war. Is it perfect? No, it is not. It is not perfect legislation because it is peacetime legislation. When you are at war, you come up with some more practical details," the Head of State noted.

Read more: Zelenskyy: 90% of European leaders are on Ukraine’s side

Zelenskyy noted that the law on mobilization with some practical steps is now in the Verkhovna Rada and the changes have already passed the first reading.

"But there are debates among parliamentarians, they argue about when it is possible to dismiss guys, when not, which of them can be dismissed, etc. There is no demobilization during the war in the regular legislation. No one was counting on it. That is why there are various issues: rotation, vacations," the President emphasized.

He added that the military wants answers on what can be improved in the law on mobilization, and parliamentarians want to see what the consequences will be for certain segments of society.

"Therefore, this is a matter exclusively for the parliament today and their debates, when they are finished in the Verkhovna Rada committees, then they will vote, but all these debates did not stop or prolong the mobilization, it is going on as usual," the president said.

Read more: Zelenskyy: Putin may destabilise situation in Kazakhstan to have dialogue with China

Answering a question about this year's massive mobilisation, Zelenskyy said that there are further mobilisation steps envisaged by the General Staff.

"There is a corresponding number of people who are mobilised on a monthly and quarterly basis. And these figures are all available at the General Staff, and they are going on as they have been going on," the Head of State added.