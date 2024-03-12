Zelenskyy: Macron told me that he devotes so much time to Ukraine for sake of France
President Volodymyr Zelenskyy provided details of his conversation with French leader Emmanuel Macron.
The head of state said this in an interview with the French media BFM TV and Le Monde, Censor.NET reports.
"I don't think he (Macron - Ed.) will be offended if I say one sentence from what we talked about yesterday. We had a very long conversation yesterday. It was not the first one. I said to him: "Thank you for devoting so much time to Ukraine." And he replied: "Yes, but I want you to know that I'm doing it for France," the president said.
According to Zelenskyy, Macron understands that "the defence of Ukraine is the defence of Europe".
"I think he has come to this," the head of state added.
