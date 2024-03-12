Playing along with Trump will do nothing for Orban, no one likes weak friends - Zelenskyy

Trump is an independent person and will make his own decisions, and Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban’s attempts to ingratiate himself with him will not work for Orban

According to Censor.NET, this was stated by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in an interview with Le Monde and BFM TV.

"I believe that he (Orban - Ed.) is playing into a dangerous situation, especially for Hungary. Hungary knows what a full-scale invasion is, what the consequences of a fascist regime are, and I am surprised that sometimes Budapest's official messages sound so unbalanced and radical towards Ukraine," Zelenskyy said.

The President of Ukraine is convinced that playing along with Donald Trump will not help Orban.

"Trump is an independent person. He will make his own decisions. You know, no one likes weak friends. I believe that the position should be strong. And even if you have a different position, it is still respected, because the position is strong," Zelenskyy added.

As a reminder, on Friday, 8 March, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban met with US presidential candidate Donald Trump at his residence in Mar-a-Lago, Florida.