Russian Federation bans ministers, MPs and journalists from Baltic states due to ’hostile policy’

The Russian Foreign Ministry announced a ban on entry to the country for 347 citizens of Lithuania, Latvia and Estonia, explaining this by the "hostile policy" of these states towards Russia.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by "Present Time " with reference to the press service of the Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Among those included in Russia's list of non-grata persons are ministers, MPs, public figures, and journalists.

In particular, Russia has banned the entry of the prime ministers of Estonia and Latvia, Kai Kallas and Evika Silina, and the foreign ministers of Latvia, Lithuania, and Estonia.

The heads of the Ministries of Defence, Justice, and Internal Affairs of Latvia, Lithuania, and Estonia, as well as speakers and members of parliaments of these countries, were also banned.

Also on the "blacklist" The Russian Foreign Ministry has also included former Latvian presidents Vike-Freiberg Vaira and Egils Levits, as well as former Estonian Prime Minister Kersti Kaljulaida.

The reason for the sanctions, according to the Russian Foreign Ministry, was "active lobbying by Latvia, Lithuania, and Estonia for sanctions measures against Russia, interference in Russia's internal affairs, persecution of the Russian-speaking population, a barbaric campaign to massively demolish monuments to Soviet liberators and rewrite history".