Countries promised to provide another 200,000 units for Czech initiative to buy shells for Ukraine, - PM Fiala

In addition to the confirmed purchase of 300,000 units of artillery ammunition for Ukraine from third countries, the Czech initiative was promised another 200,000 units on an optional basis.

This was stated by Czech Prime Minister Petr Fiala, Censor.NET reports with reference to Czech News.

"I consider this a great success. This is another proof that the Czech Republic is a fully active player in European security policy," he said.

The Prime Minister added that 18 countries have joined the initiative.

Czech initiative to purchase 800,000 rounds of ammunition for Ukraine

As reported earlier, Czech Prime Minister Fiala said that 15 countries are ready to join the initiative to purchase ammunition for Ukraine outside Europe.

In particular, Canada will join the Czech initiative and allocate 30 million Canadian dollars (about 23 million US dollars) for the purchase of ammunition for Ukraine outside NATO.

The Netherlands will allocate more than €100 million for this initiative.

Germany has also expressed support for this idea.

In addition, Norway has allocated $153 million for the Czech Republic's initiative to purchase ammunition for Ukraine.

Earlier, Czech President Petr Pavel confirmed that Ukraine's allies had transferred the entire amount of money needed to provide Ukraine with 800,000 artillery shells. He predicts that the ammunition should arrive in Ukraine "in the coming weeks".

