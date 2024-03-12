NATO ready to deploy 300,000 troops to Poland in case of threat - General Staff

NATO has 300,000 troops on high alert who could be deployed to Poland in the event of armed aggression against the country.

This was stated by the Deputy Chief of the General Staff of the Polish Army, General Karol Dymanowski, Censor.NET reports citing TVP Info.

According to him, several thousand American soldiers are currently deployed in Poland and are involved in the exercises.

Answering the host's question about whether it is possible that the number of US troops in Poland will increase to 100,000, he said that this is a realistic scenario.

Read more: NATO is determined to stand up to Russia - Trudeau

"These are NATO's plans, which were approved at the political level at the last NATO summit in Vilnius. Previously, there were 40,000 soldiers at the Alliance's headquarters, now there are 300,000," Dymanowski said.

The deputy chief of the General Staff stressed that "soldiers will arrive in the country in case of a threat even before the war starts".

"This is the essence of the plans aimed at deterrence. We have various scenarios ready to adequately respond to the aggression," he added.