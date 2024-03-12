EU unifies penalties for circumventing sanctions against Russia: European Parliament directive

If the actions of individuals in the matter of assistance to Russia involve an amount of more than 100 thousand euros, such EU citizens will be imprisoned for 5 years or more.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the official website of the European Parliament.

The European Parliament has adopted a directive on the harmonization of the application of EU sanctions between member states. The document, which prescribes the same wording of violations and unified penalties for all countries, was supported by 543 European deputies, 45 were against, and 27 abstained.

"Although sanctions are imposed at the EU level, their application is left to the member states, where the definitions of sanctions violations and related penalties differ," the European Parliament's website says.

Read more: Lithuanian intelligence services have identified companies that help Russia circumvent sanctions by providing warehousing, transportation and customs services

If the actions of individuals involve an amount of more than EUR 100 thousand, such EU citizens will be imprisoned for 5 years or more. Violations of such a sanction will be considered:

providing funds or economic resources to or for the benefit of a sanctioned person or organization;

failure to freeze money or economic resources of a sanctioned person or organization;

failure to freeze money or economic resources of a sanctioned person or organization; granting entry or transit permits to a sanctioned person;

trade in goods or services, import, export, sale, purchase, transfer, transit or transportation of which is prohibited or restricted by sanctions, as well as the provision of brokerage or other services related to such goods;

trade in goods or services, import, export, sale, purchase, transfer, transit or transportation of which is prohibited or restricted by sanctions, as well as the provision of brokerage or other services related to such goods; providing financial services or performing financial activities that are prohibited or restricted by sanctions.

Read more: European Parliament to consider free trade agreement with Ukraine next week - Ministry of Agrarian Policy