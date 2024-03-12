It will take at least 2 years to demine right-bank Kherson region

So far, one third of the de-occupied territories of Kherson region have been surveyed.

This was stated by the head of the RMA Oleksandr Prokudin, Censor.NET reports.

"With the current dynamics, it will take at least two years to demine the right-bank Kherson region. Currently, a third of the liberated territories have been surveyed. On this area alone, explosive experts have found and destroyed more than 155,000 mines, tripwires, unexploded shells and other explosives," the head of the region said.

According to Prokudin, 1,026 sappers are currently working on demining the region. In just one year, their number has increased 10 times.

