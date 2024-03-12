Mobile groups of Russian military police have intensified their search for deserters in occupied territories

Mobile groups of the military police of the Russian Ministry of Defence have become more active in the occupied territories of Luhansk and Donetsk regions, searching for deserters. Recently, the number of deserters in the Russian army has been increasing.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the Eastern Human Rights Group.

"Due to the fact that the number of deserters from the occupier's units in 2023 and early 2024 is constantly growing, mobile military police groups, combined with the Russian Guard and the occupation police, have become more active in the occupied territories," the report says.

Such mobile groups operate mainly in the occupied territories of Luhansk and Donetsk regions, and their activities are aimed at searching for deserters. They operate without insignia and in a very harsh manner. Any attempts to film their "work" end in physical violence.

It is noted that in the last five months, such groups have begun to actively terrorise local residents and, in addition to searching for deserters, they also actively identify people who have not registered for military service.

