EU extends sanctions for six months for undermining Ukraine’s territorial integrity and sovereignty

The European Union has extended until 15 September 2024 individual sanctions against persons responsible for undermining or threatening the territorial integrity, sovereignty and independence of Ukraine.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to Interfax-Ukraine.

According to the EU Council, the existing sanctions include travel restrictions for individuals, asset freezes and a ban on the provision of funds or other economic resources to individuals and legal entities on the list. "The sanctions will continue to apply to more than 2,100 individuals and entities, many of whom have been targeted in response to Russia's unjustified and unprovoked military aggression against Ukraine," the statement said.

The Council recalled that after 24 February 2022, in response to Russia's military aggression against Ukraine, the EU massively expanded sanctions against Russia in order to significantly weaken Russia's economic base, deprive it of critical technologies and markets, and significantly limit its ability to wage war.

"On 14 and 15 December 2023, the European Council adopted conclusions reaffirming its strong condemnation of Russia's aggressive war against Ukraine, which is a clear violation of the United Nations Charter, and reiterated the EU's unwavering support for Ukraine's independence, sovereignty and territorial integrity within its internationally recognised borders and its inherent right to self-defence against Russian aggression. The European Council also stated that Russia's ability to wage aggressive war must be further weakened, in particular by further strengthening sanctions, as well as by their full and effective implementation and prevention of their circumvention," the statement said.

