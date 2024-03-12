Fighting for village of Tiotkino in Kursk region of Russian Federation continues - Legion "Freedom of Russia"

Fighting continues in the village of Tiotkino, Kursk region, between the Russian armed forces and the combined forces of Russian volunteers, including the Legion of Freedom of Russia.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the Legion's Telegram channel "Freedom of Russia".

"As of now, the battle for Tiotkino is ongoing," the LFR said.

On 12 March, in the afternoon, Legion members reported that Tiotkino was fully under the control of volunteers, but later they reported that the fighting was still ongoing. In addition, the Legion said that soldiers of the Russian regular army were throwing down their arms and fleeing the Kursk region.

Earlier, Russia claimed that "Ukrainian nationalists" had entered the Kursk region. A number of Russian media outlets and telegram channels reported that a battle between Russian Guard soldiers and a group of armed men was taking place in the border village of Sushany in Bryansk region, and that explosions were heard. Pro-government media and channels call the group of armed men "Ukrainian saboteurs".

The Russian Volunteer Corps said that it was RVC fighters who entered the territory of Bryansk region, and that the information about "Ukrainian DRGs" that killed children and took hostages was a lie by Kremlin propagandists.

"The Russian Volunteer Corps came to the Bryansk region to show their compatriots that there is hope, that free Russian people with arms in their hands can fight the regime," the statement said.