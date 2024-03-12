Caesar self-propelled artillery systems, mortars and shells: Denmark announces new aid package for Ukraine

Denmark has announced a new package of military aid to Ukraine worth about 263 million pounds (approximately $335 million). In particular, the package will include Caesar self-propelled artillery systems, self-propelled 120mm mortars and ammunition.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press service of the Danish Ministry of Defence.

As noted, the package provides for the transfer of Caesar self-propelled artillery systems, self-propelled 120 mm mortars and ammunition to Ukraine.

Denmark has allocated money for Caesar in cooperation with France, and for 155-mm artillery shells - in cooperation with Estonia and the Czech Republic.

"Artillery and mortar systems are in great demand in Ukraine. With this aid package, we are making a significant contribution to the fight for Ukraine's freedom... The aid is provided in cooperation with our allies and sends an important signal that we support Ukraine on a broad front," said Danish Defence Minister Troels Lund Poulsen.

"Denmark has the will and the ability to continue our support for Ukraine for as long as it takes," Rasmussen said.

It should be noted that this is the 16th package of military assistance that Denmark will provide to Ukraine to protect it from Russian aggression.

Earlier, Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen said that the Danish government had decided to transfer all its artillery to Ukraine.