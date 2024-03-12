Two women wounded as a result of hostile shelling in Huliaipole - RMA

On 12 March, Russians shelled Huliaipole once again. Two women were wounded in the attack.

According to Censor.NET, the head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration Ivan Fedorov wrote about this on his Telegram channel.

"The occupiers once again directed their artillery at frontline settlements. In the afternoon, they shelled Huliaipole and wounded two local residents - 63 and 77 years old," he said.

According to the head of the RMA, police provided first aid to the women and took them to hospital.

See more: Ruscists shelled Huliaipole, destroyed houses. PHOTOS