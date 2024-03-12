European Commission finalises proposals for draft negotiation framework with Ukraine on EU accession

Executive Vice President of the European Commission Maroš Šefčovič said that the EC had finalised proposals for a draft negotiation framework with Ukraine.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to Interfax-Ukraine.

"We have completed the development of proposals for a draft framework for negotiations with Ukraine and Moldova, which will be sent to the Council," Šefčovič said after the meeting of the European Commission Board.

In addition, according to Šefčovič, the College discussed the upcoming oral report to the Council on the progress made by Ukraine and the Republic of Moldova in implementing the steps required by the Commission's report on enlargement of 8 November last year.

As explained in a press release issued by the European Commission on Tuesday in Brussels, the negotiating framework sets out the guidelines and principles for accession negotiations with each candidate country. "The draft framework prepared by the European Commission is divided into three parts: 1) the principles governing accession negotiations, 2) the content of the negotiations and 3) the negotiation procedure.

The aim of the negotiations is to ensure that Ukraine and Moldova adopt the EU acquis in full and ensure their full implementation and compliance," the statement said.

In addition, the EC noted that the draft negotiation framework is based on the experience of past enlargements and ongoing accession negotiations. "It integrates the revised enlargement methodology and takes into account evolving EU legislation," the press release said.

The EC also outlined further actions. Thus, the Council should now start an internal discussion of these texts. After the Council approves the framework for negotiations, the EU Presidency will present the agreed common EU position at the first intergovernmental conference with the participation of each country, which will mark the official start of accession negotiations. At this stage, the framework for negotiations will be made public.