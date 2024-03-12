Occupants attacked Nikopol district five times in one day with artillery and kamikaze drones, building of agricultural company was hit

On March 12, Russians attacked the Nikopol district of the Dnipropetrovsk region, Nikopol and Marhanets communities were under attack.

"Twice a day Nikopol region was under fire from enemy artillery. Three times the Russians sent kamikaze drones there. The district center and Marhanets community came under attack.



In Synelnykove district, a building of an agricultural company was hit.



The main thing is that there were no casualties," the statement said.

As noted, in other districts of Dnipropetrovsk region, the day passed without attacks.



Air alert is currently in effect in the region.

