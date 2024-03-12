ENG
Attack on Kryvyi Rih: death toll rises to 3, 36 people injured - RMA (updated). VIDEO

A Russian missile attack on Kryvyi Rih killed 3 people and injured 36 others.

The head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration, Serhii Lysak, wrote about this on his Telegram channel, Censor.NET reports.

According to him, two buildings caught fire in the city - a five- and a nine-story building.

Three people were killed.

"The number of victims is constantly increasing. As well as the number of children among them. There are already 7 of them. In total, there are 36 people who were injured. This is for now," Lysak wrote.

 

