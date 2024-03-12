General Staff: There were 78 combat engagements in frontline over last day. Most Russian assaults were in Avdiivka direction - 22

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine released an update on the Russian invasion as of 6 p.m. on March 12, 2024.

this was reported on the official Facebook page of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

"The seven hundred and forty-eighth day of the large-scale armed aggression of the Russian Federation against our country continues. The operational situation in the east and south of Ukraine remains difficult. Over the last day, 78 combat engagements were registered. In total, the enemy launched 9 missile and 73 air strikes, fired 72 times from multiple launch rocket systems at the positions of our troops and populated areas. Unfortunately, there are wounded among the civilian population as a result of Russian terrorist attacks. Multi-storey and private houses, as well as other civilian infrastructure facilities, were destroyed and damaged," the report says.

The situation in the North

The situation in the Volyn and Polissia sectors remained unchanged. There are no signs of the formation of offensive groups.

On the Siversk and Slobozhanskyi directions, the enemy maintains a military presence in the border areas, conducts sabotage and reconnaissance activities, shells settlements from the territory of the Russian Federation, and increases the density of minefields along the state border of Ukraine. The enemy carried out air strikes near Soldatske, Popivka, and Luhivka in the Sumy region; Muravske, Bolohivka, Odnorobivka, and Kozacha Lopan in the Kharkiv region. More than 25 settlements came under enemy artillery and mortar fire, including Senkivka, Khrinivka, Bleshnia in the Chernihiv region; Seredyna-Buda, Sukhodil, Malushyne, Pavlivka, Krasnopillia, Popivka in the Sumy region; Huriv Kozachok, Hatyshche, Vovchansk, Bochkove, Budarky, Ambarne in the Kharkiv region.

Hostilities in the East

In the Kupiansk direction, our defenders repelled four enemy attacks near the towns of Synkivka and Tabaivka in the Kharkiv region, where the enemy unsuccessfully tried to force units out of their positions. He carried out air strikes near the settlements of Kupiansk, Kivsharivka in the Kharkiv region. More than 10 settlements came under artillery and mortar fire, including Dvorichna, Synkivka, Petropavlivka, Ivanivka, Berestove in the Kharkiv region.

In the Lyman direction, our soldiers repelled 6 enemy attacks near the settlements of Bilohorivka in the Luhansk region, and Terny in the Donetsk region, where the enemy, with the support of aviation, tried to break through the defense of our troops. The enemy also launched air strikes in the areas of Serebrianskyi forestry in the Luhansk region and near the settlements of Serebrianka, Proletarske, Vyimka, Rozdolivka in the Donetsk region. About 10 settlements suffered from artillery and mortar shelling, including Nevske in the Luhansk region; Terny¸ Torske, Verkhnokamianske, Spirne, and Rozdolivka in the Donetsk region.

In the Bakhmut direction, the Defense Forces repelled 6 enemy attacks in the areas east of Chasiv Yar, Ivanivske and Klishchiivka in the Donetsk region, where the enemy was trying to improve its tactical position. The enemy launched air strikes in the areas of Bohdanivka and Druzhba in the Donetsk region. Also, about 10 settlements came under artillery and mortar fire, including Mykolaivka, Vasiukivka, Bohdanivka, Chasiv Yar, Ivanivske, and New York in the Donetsk region.

In the Avdiivka direction, our defenders repelled 22 enemy attacks in the areas of Berdychi, Orlivka, Tonenke, Pervomaiske in the Donetsk region. The enemy carried out air strikes near the towns of Oleksandropil, Novokalynove, Novobakhmutivka and Umanske in the Donetsk region. About 15 settlements came under artillery and mortar fire, including Prohres, Vovche, Zhelanne, Myrnohrad, Novohrodivka, and Umanske in the Donetsk region.

In the Novopavlivka direction, the Defense Forces continue to hold back the enemy in the areas of Krasnohorivka, Heorhiivka, Novomykhailivka in the Donetsk region, where the enemy, with the support of aviation, tried to break through the defense of our troops 19 times. The enemy also launched an air strike near the village of Urozhaine in the Donetsk region. About 20 settlements came under artillery and mortar fire, including Krasnohorivka, Berestky, Kostiantynivka, Antonivka, Katerynivka, Zolota Nyva, Blahodatne in Donetsk region.

The situation in the South

In the Orikhiv direction, the enemy, with the support of aviation, unsuccessfully attacked the positions of our defenders 6 times near Staromaiorske in the Donetsk region, west of Verbove and Robotyne in the Zaporizhzhia region. He carried out an air strike near Malynivka in the Zaporizhzhia region. About 20 settlements came under artillery and mortar fire, including Malynivka, Huliaipole, Mala Tokmachka, Novoandriivka, Mali Shcherbaki, Prymorske in the Zaporizhzhia region.

In the area of responsibility of the Odesa OSGT, in the Kherson direction, the enemy does not give up its intention to knock our units out of the footholds on the left bank of the Dnipro. Thus, during the day, the enemy carried out 3 unsuccessful assault actions against the positions of our defenders. More than 15 settlements came under artillery and mortar fire, including the city of Kherson and Kreschenivka, Dudchany, Beryslav, and Stanislav in the Kherson region.

Strikes on the enemy

During the day, the aviation of the Defense Forces struck 9 areas of concentration of enemy personnel, weapons and military equipment.

Missile units struck at an area of concentration of personnel, an artillery unit and 2 enemy air defense systems.

