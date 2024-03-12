State will compensate farmers for 80% of cost of demining services - Shmyhal

The state will compensate farmers for the purchase of demining services. The state budget provides UAH 3 billion for this purpose.

This was announced by Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal, Censor.NET reports citing the Government Portal.

Since the beginning of 2024, 53 thousand hectares of land have been surveyed in Ukraine, and 95% of them have been returned to agricultural use.

"Now we will have another important tool - compensation to farmers for the purchase of demining services. Initially, we talked about UAH 2 billion for this program, but we managed to increase it. Now the state budget provides for UAH 3 billion," said Shmyhal.

According to the Prime Minister, 80% of the cost of demining will be compensated. Services will be procured through Prozorro, which will minimize corruption risks and create competition in the humanitarian demining market.

"We expect that the first such procurement will take place in May-June this year," the Prime Minister noted.

