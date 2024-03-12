US announces new aid package for Ukraine worth $300 million

The United States announced a new $300 million aid package for Ukraine, which includes ammunition for HIMARS systems.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to Suspilne.

"Today, on behalf of President Biden, I am announcing an urgent security assistance package worth $300 million in weapons and equipment for Ukraine's urgent needs. This is possible due to unforeseen cost savings from contracts concluded by the Department of Defense to replace weapons that we have already sent to Ukraine earlier," said Jake Sullivan, National Security Advisor to US President Joe Biden.

According to Sullivan, the US president has instructed his team to use these savings for an urgent aid package.

"It includes artillery shells, GMLRS missiles for HIMARS. This is what Ukraine really needs to hold the front lines under Russian attacks and repel the Russian offensive in the east and other parts of the front," the Biden adviser said.

