Czech Defense Minister Jana Černohová believes that Europe is already in a state of conflict with Russia, which is waging a hybrid war against the EU.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to Ukrinform.

"De facto, we are already living in a conflict... We are not talking about conventional warfare as in the last century, but we are already involved in some kind of conflict because of cyberattacks carried out by Russia," Černohová said.

The minister noted that it is necessary to prepare for "any scenario," but urged not to spread panic among the population about the immediate threat of war. At the same time, Černohová did not deny the conclusions of many politicians and experts that the allies have 3-5-7 years to bring their armies to combat readiness.

"Ukraine is buying us time with its own blood so that we can put our defense in order and not rely on others," the defense minister said, noting that just over 2 years ago, few would have expected a brutal war to be fought so close to the Czech Republic's borders.

Read more: Fighting for village of Tiotkino in Kursk region of Russian Federation continues - Legion "Freedom of Russia"

Černohová emphasized the need to support Ukraine. Referring to Prague's initiative to purchase ammunition for Ukraine from third countries with EU money, she expressed hope that it would eventually be possible to purchase "more than the 800,000" units that have been announced.

In the morning, Černohová spoke at a conference in Prague to mark the 25th anniversary of the Czech Republic's accession to NATO. There she said: "Although Ukraine is not a part of NATO, it is a key ally. And the one who is currently fighting the hardest battle against Russian expansionism and aggressiveness, which Putin is ready to use anywhere."